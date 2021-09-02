COAS lauds athletes’ show in Tokyo

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated the efforts of leading sportsmen who represented Pakistan at the Tokyo Olympics.

The COAS hailed the athletes’ efforts saying: “Your participation in the Olympics has inspired the entire Pakistani nation particularly the youth. Pak Army has always supported sports. Representing Pakistan at international level is not only an honour for you but it also brings pride to the nation,” he said while addressing the athletes.

Bajwa also assured athletes of the Army’s all-out support for their future endeavours. Athletes Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib, Havaldar Muhammad Khalil Akthar and sepoy Gulfam Joseph thanked the COAS for recognising their efforts.