GCU stages two dramas to create AIDS awareness

LAHORE:The Government College University Dramatics Club (GCUDC) on Wednesday staged two dramas “Chaar Saz” and “Umeed ka Chiragh” at a seminar to raise awareness about AIDS prevention and break taboos and myths associated with the disease.

The play “Chaar Saz” depicts how our society outcasts someone especially the female who is diagnosed with AIDS rather than helping her and being there for her. The drama “Umeed ka Chiragh” on the other hand shows how someone with AIDS, no matter how they get infected, can be treated and helped to lead a normal life. Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun chaired the seminar organised in collaboration with Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Raja Yasir Humayun appreciated the powerful drama performance of GCU Dramatics Society, saying that when it comes to reducing the stigma of AIDS and explaining how the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is transmitted, live theater is more effective than other means of mass media. The minister said education plays a vital role in reducing this stigma and therefore all educational institutions should hold such seminars not only about AIDS but also other diseases like breast cancer, COVID-19 and hepatitis. He also announced cash award for the cast of drama "Umeed Ka Chiragh".

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said it’s very unfortunate that it’s still considered a taboo for youth especially girls to talk about their health

issues. He said GCU is the first university who has launched an active ‘Drug-Free Campus Drive’ to raise awareness among its students, staff, and faculty. Awareness pamphlets and brochures were also distributed among students and a camp was set up at GCU for free testing of students and faculty members for HIV/AIDS. The Vice Chancellor also got himself tested for HIV/AIDS at the free camp.