UAE frames new accountability law

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new legislation for investigations and complaints against government ministers and senior officials.

Under the law, the UAE Public Prosecutor can ban the travel of any official and freeze his/her funds, if necessary, and he can be removed from his/her job as a result of administrative or financial violations.

The UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal decree holding ministers and senior officials accountable for wrongdoing in order to enhance transparency. The Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said in tweets that "in the context of enhancing transparency, control and accountability in the government of the UAE, my brother the President of the State approved a decree on accountability of ministers and senior union officials, as the Public Prosecution receives complaints and communications against any of the senior officials, and works to refer them for investigation in coordination with the Council of Ministers”.

According to the new law, the ministers and senior officials would be held accountable and referred for investigation by the Public Prosecution Office in coordination with the Council of Ministers.

The decree is issued as part of the government's efforts to adopt laws and regulations that consolidate transparency and the rule of law within the federal government, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

Under the decree, the public prosecution can receive and accordingly investigate complaints against senior officials and take necessary actions. The public prosecution can ban a minister or an official under investigation from travelling and freeze their money as well as funds of their wives and minors, if necessary, said the decree.

The decree also highlights the potential penalties for violators, including censuring, forced retirement, job termination, or relief of duties, along with deprivation of pension or bonus at a maximum of one quarter of the total.