Cop shot & injured during polio duty

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police constable sustained bullet injuries when unidentified persons targeted him with an automatic weapon during polio duty near Sadra Sharif Morr in Tehsil Paharpur in the district on Tuesday.

Police Constable Mansoor Ahmad was going for polio duty to Kotla Lodhian when unknown attackers opened fire on him atSadra Sharif Morr.

As a result, he sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to Civil Hospital.

Pakistan’s fight against polio has in recent times been marred by militants who target vaccination teams, especially in the northern and tribal districts of the country.