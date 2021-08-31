UK HC organises pre-departure event for 42 Pak scholars

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission organised a virtual pre-departure event for 42 Pakistani scholars here on Monday.

They have been awarded the Chevening scholarship 2021-22. According to the British High Commission, this year, 42 Pakistani scholars have been selected through a rigorous recruitment process and will soon proceed to the UK to study a one-year master’s programme, funded by the UK government’s prestigious Chevening programme. The scholarships support study at UK universities for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision makers and opinion formers.

Over 3,000 mid-career professionals had applied for the programme and over 200 were interviewed, including applicants from all provinces of Pakistan. Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide and over the past five years, the UK has awarded almost 10,000 scholarships. There are over 50,000 Chevening alumni around the world, who comprise an influential and highly-regarded global network. The British High Commission supports diversity, inclusion and opportunity for all. In the last five years, over 300 male and female mid-career professionals from all provinces of Pakistan have been awarded the Chevening scholarship. For the past two years, women have formed nearly 60% of the intake. Last year, 10% women from Balochistan made the cohort, while talented male and female disabled scholars have also been given equal opportunity to study in the UK’s world class universities.

The annual Asma Jehangir Award was launched in 2018 to honour the legacy of the late human rights champion Asma Jehangir. For the academic year 2022-23, a total of 64,408 applications were received worldwide and over 5,000 applicants were interviewed online or at UK embassies and high commissions. The name 'Chevening' comes from the Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK’s foreign secretary. British Deputy High Commissioner Alison Blackburne congratulated the scholars. The online event was attended by Chevening scholars, British High Commission officials and Chevening alumni who were invited to share their experience of studying in the UK.

The selected scholars have chosen courses in the top universities of the UK including University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, London School of Economics and Political Science, University of Edinburgh, Imperial College London and University of Sussex. One scholar from Pakistan have also been selected for the Oxford Centre of Islamic Studies (OCIS) Fellowship to undertake an annual six-month period of independent study and research, focusing on the culture and civilisation of Islam and all aspects of contemporary Muslim societies in the global context.

Alison Blackburne said on the occasion that almost 60 per cent of selected scholars from Pakistan this year are female an increase of 20 points in the past three years. This contributes to the UK aim at achieving gender equality and opportunity for all. The deputy high commissioner told the audience that every year since 2018, the top ranking Chevening female scholar is given the prestigious Asma Jehangir Award. This year is special as two joint winners of the award (Ayesha Ahmed from Quetta and Marvi Mahesar from Karachi) scored equal marks in the recruitment process. “Chevening is a life-changing opportunity through which scholars can study in renowned UK universities, meet other talented scholars from across the globe and bring back experience and knowledge to benefit Pakistan.”

The high commission has announced that the online application window is now open until November 2, 2021, to receive Chevening applications for academic year 2022-23. To find out more about eligibility and to apply, visit www.chevening.org. Pakistan Chevening Scholarships are the UK government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.