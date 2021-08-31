Two speeches

I recently watched a video which was shared by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in which she listed the work her government did in two years. Released in 2019, the three-minute-long video talked about her government’s various achievements. It took her only a few minutes to highlight the work done by her during her two years in office. Now, let’s have a look at what the PM of Pakistan did. A big ceremony was held to celebrate the ruling party’s three years in power. Almost every news channel covered the event. There were songs and speeches in praise of Imran Khan. Later, the PM spoke for about an hour. In his address, he was, as usual, highly critical of the previous regimes which, according to him, had done nothing in the past 20 years; he was full of praise for the measures the PTI government has taken to improve the overall conditions of the people.

My only question to the PM is: why couldn’t he opt for a televised speech to the nation instead of addressing a large gathering of followers in a big hall for over three hours? A short speech would have been sufficient. However, one thing which was common in both speeches (Jacinda Arden’s and Imran Khan’s) was that the two leaders mentioned their successful tree plantation campaigns in their lists of achievements.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad