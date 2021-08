DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Another son of the soil sacrificed his life for the motherland on the Line of

Control in Muzaffarabad on Monday.Sepoy Muhammad Ajmal, a resident of Karikhaisur, was performing duty on the Line of Control in Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir when hit by bullets fired by Indian forces. He sustained critical injuries and embraced martyrdom.His body will be brought from Muzaffarabad and laid to rest at his native village Kalapani in Karikhaisur.