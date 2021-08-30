‘Expats role in boosting economy cannot be ignored’

LAHORE: A delegation led by Pervez Iqbal Losar, Chairman EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation, called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office here on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest and issues of expatriates came under discussion during the meeting. The meeting condemned atrocities and violations of human rights by the Indian Army in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The CM said, “Overseas Pakistanis are our assets as they have always come forward to help the country in its difficult times. The services of expatriates in strengthening the economy cannot be overlooked. Overseas Pakistani Commission has been turned into a vibrant institute as solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis is our responsibility. The Punjab government is ensuring protection of the rights and property of Overseas Pakistanis. The incumbent government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan is making serious efforts for materialising the dream of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal for a developed and prosperous Pakistan.”

He said India is violating all human rights in Occupied Kashmir and PM Imran Khan has vigorously presented the case of Held Kashmir at every forum. Kashmir is an incomplete agenda of Indo-Pak partition, he added.

Kashmir and Pakistan are conjoined twins and India cannot hold Jammu and Kashmir for a long time through oppression. Revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir is a dictatorial step of India. The atrocities and savagism of Modi Sarkar are about to end, the CM said. Iqbal Losar said they had exposed India in Europe and will continue to do so. Punjab Investment Board CEO and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.