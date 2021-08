KOHAT: The police seized 25 kilogram charas and arrested the alleged drug smugglers in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Saturday. Taking action on a tip off about the smuggling of drugs, the police barricaded the road at Ublan point for checking the vehicles to bust the narcotics traders. They signalled a car bearing registration number BB-1911 Peshawar for checking. During checking, the police recovered 25 kilogram of fine quality charas from secret cavities of the car.