7 arrested for possessing illegal weapons, drugs

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons and drug peddlers rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered illegal weapons and drugs from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Bani police held Umar for having 210 grams charras and Bilal with 280 grams charras.

Airport police rounded up Haseeb Ullah and recovered 320 grams charras.

Taxila police netted M Rafique for possessing 120 grams charras.

Meanwhile, Westridge police arrested Asim and recovered a 9MM pistol and ammunition. Waris Khan police also netted Hamad for having a 9MM pistol and ammunition. Naseerabad police seized a 30 bore pistol and sent behind the bars an accused namely Muhammad Imran. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.