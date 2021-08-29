Man killed by neighbour for ‘robbing’ him

A man was killed after he was hit with a stick in Karachi’s Musharraf Colony area on Saturday. Police said that the incident took place in the 500 Quarters locality of Musharraf Colony within the limits of the Mochko police station.

Officials said that the body of the man was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. He was later identified as 35-year-old Sabir Ali, son of Abdul Majeed.

Citing their initial investigation, police said that the deceased had been a drug addict and he had committed a theft in his neighbourhood, adding that a fight had taken place between the deceased and a neighbour, in whose house the robbery had occurred.

Officials said that during the fight, the neighbour hit the suspected robber with a stick, killing him on the spot. The neighbour then escape from the scene.