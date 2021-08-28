Kasur DC Office official booked

KASUR: The Deputy Commissioner Office’s district caretaker has been booked under the direction of DPO Imran Kishore for using vulgar language against the Punjab Police at Baba Bulleh Shah’s Urs on Thursday night.

A case was registered under Section 186, 506, 295 TPP in the Police Station A Division. According to the details, the Urs of Baba Bulleh Shah was in final stages on Thursday night when DC Office District Caretaker Habib Khan reached a police picket in a drunken condition where he used vulgar language against police. He used foul language about the officers including the DC.