Sister, two brothers killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two brothers and their sister were shot dead in two separate incidents in the limits of Sarband and Chamkani police stations on Friday.

The first information report (FIR) lodged at the Chamkani Police Station stated that a woman Aaliya from Karak, currently living in Peshawar, was shot dead allegedly by her spouse Saif Ullah along with another person in the house of her brothers. The report said the woman had separated from her spouse over domestic issues years ago.

A few hours after the incident, two brothers of the deceased, Mohammad Zahid and Mohammad Ibrar, were found dead in a plot in the limits of Sarband Police Station. Police have lodged the cases and started investigation.

Enmities and disputes are claiming a number of lives in Peshawar and other parts of the province for the last several years.