PRCS installs sanitisers, hand washers at traffic office

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Friday installed two handwashing stations and two hand sanitiser machines at the Islamabad Traffic Police office for use by ITP staff and visitors.

PRCS Secretary General Dr. Adeel Nawaz handed over the sanitisers, handwashing stations and antiseptic to SSP Syed Krar Hussain at the ITP Office where senior officers and staff of ITP and PRCS volunteers were also present. Krar Hussain said, there is a historical connection between PRCS and ITP. He thanked PRCS for taking the initiative to promote precautionary measures in public places and government offices to defeat Coronavirus.

Under this initiative, PRCS has installed 262 hand sanitiser machines and 250 handwashing stations at different public places, government offices and educational institutions across the country.

In a statement, the PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said, Coronavirus cases are on the rise once again and the efforts of PRCS to help vulnerable segments will continue until the monster is defeated. He hailed the cooperation of Movement Partners, especially ICRC, IFRC and ECHO, for providing funding support during Covid-19 operations.

Abrar said, PRCS has rendered remarkable services in containing Covid-19 in the country. He said, the PRCS Muhafiz Force helped vulnerable segments through provision of food as well as awareness about adherence to safety and security SOPs devised by the government.

Abrar urged people to strictly follow health and safety guidelines to contain the infection, saying that bringing this ‘very dangerous situation’ under control is impossible without public support. “The reality is that fighting such a deadly pandemic is a collective responsibility where people must play their part. Religious scholars should advise people attending the Friday sermons to ensure implementation of SOPs,” he added.