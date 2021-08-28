PSB links federations’ support with rules following

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that held its 91st meeting here at the Ministry for IPC office Friday decided to help only those bodies/athletes carry the Pakistan flag abroad which would follow government guidelines.

In an official handout, it was said that the committee has expressed its concerns over Pakistan performance in Tokyo Olympics.

“It was decided to allow only those individuals/bodies to carry the Pakistan flag abroad which would follow the laid down rules.”

The members expressed their concerns over the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) performance. “Their performance has never been monitored. Now we need a uniform sports policy and without it, sports cannot be promoted in the country.”

The House again blamed the POA for selecting the Tokyo Olympics contingent.

“Since the POA has selected the contingent it is responsible for failing to win medals in Olympics,” the meeting that was chaired by IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, observed.

They also expressed their concerns over some of the officials accompanying the athletes to the Game.

Though there has been no word on the PSB restructuring in hand out, The News has learned that members discussed the restructuring of the Board and on new recruitments on all the four centres for effective working.