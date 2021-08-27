PDMA issues rain alert

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert to the district administrations to take precautionary measures as strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 27 August (Friday) night and expected to continue till the first of September.

According to the forecast wind-thundershower is expected in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Chitral, Waziristan with occasional gaps from Friday to Wednesday.

Heavy rainfalls are also expected in Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from August 29 to 31.

Rain and windstorms are also expected in Tank, Karak, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from August 30 (night) to September 01.

The district administrations were asked to take all precautionary measures to avoid and minimize human losses along with any damage to property.

All relevant authorities were requested to inform tourists about the weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency services staff/machinery and other resources, and keep monitoring of seasonal nullahs.

They were told that in case of any occurrence, they should share updates with Peshawar Electric Supply Company and Provincial Disaster Management. Authority.

The PDMA asked all the line departments to remain vigilant in restoring roads links.