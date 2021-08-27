Woman raped, another killed

Islamabad : A gang of criminals raped a woman and tried to rape two other women working in a beauty parlour located in Sector E-11/3, Wednesday night.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Golra Police Station that she was working in a beauty parlour in E-11/3 with two other women workers. Three gangsters equipped with guns, stormed into the parlour and held them at gunpoint. One of the gangsters took her into a backroom and raped her at gunpoint, she said and added that two remaining gunmen tried to overpower two other working women but they locked themselves in a bathroom and informed the Rescue 15. Meanwhile, the gangsters escaped from the scene when the police reached there.

In another incident, a young woman was gunned down by an unknown person in front of her house in Sector G-15/2. The Tarnol police have taken up the case and registered FIR against the gunman and started an investigation.

Tahir Ali, husband of the deceased woman, lodged a written complaint with the Tarnol police, saying that his wife left her house for routine walk at about 9 p.m. but she didn’t reply back when he tried to contact her on her mobile phone. “As I came out of my house, I saw people gathered around the body of my wife,” Tahir said.