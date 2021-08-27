Gold rates down Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs109,800 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price dropped by Rs171 to Rs94,136.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,790 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,430 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,226.

Local jewellers claimed that rates in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola, compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.