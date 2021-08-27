It’s not a fact

In an interview with a foreign journalist, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after having visited multiple western countries, he had reached the conclusion that women in Pakistan were given more respect here than in other western countries. A large number of Pakistanis who have been to western countries may not agree with this statement.

Such comparisons could be treated as personal opinions – not an indisputable fact. The important variable is to agree on a common definition of the term ‘respect’, which may be interpreted in different ways.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Sandiego, USA