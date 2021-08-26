4 COVID-19 deaths, 391 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another four lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while another 391 patients have been tested positive for the infection taking tally from the region to over 128,000 on Wednesday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that out of a total of 128,035 patients tested positive from the twin cities so far, 1,939 have lost their lives due to the illness. The virus claimed three more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 855 while one patient died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 1,084.

It is important that the number of cases being tested positive from the twin cities are much higher as compared to the other districts of the country showing that the fourth wave of the outbreak is hitting population hard in ICT and Rawalpindi district.

In the last 24 hours, another 209 patients have been tested positive from ICT and 182 from Rawalpindi district. To date, a total of 96,980 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 90,495 have recovered. On Wednesday, the number of active cases from the federal capital has been recorded as 5,630.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 31055 patients have so far been reported of which 28,218 have recovered from the illness. On Wednesday, there were a total of 1,753 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi of which 114 patients belonging to the district were hospitalized while some 1,639 were in isolation at their homes.