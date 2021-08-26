Investigation police officials rewarded

LAHORE:A ceremony was held at Capital City Police Headquarters to distribute commendatory certificates and cash awards among the members of a police investigation team for their excellent performance.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with SSP Discipline Mubashir Makon distributed commendatory letters and cash awards among the officers. A commendatory letter was given away to SP Investigation Essa Sukhaira. Commendatory certificates and cash awards were distributed among CIA DSP Javed Siddique, Sabzazar SHO Asad Abbas, In-Charge Chung Investigation Inspector Umar Daraz, In-charge Investigation Sher Sha Colony Amir Riaz, ASI Ghulam Abbas and Head Constable Mohsin Manzoor.

The CCPO said that the Chung gang rape incident was a test case for Lahore Police and by the grace of Allah Almighty and hard work of the team, Lahore police remained successful in arresting the culprits. The two accused in the rape case of a woman and her daughter were arrested within a few hours of the crime attempt.