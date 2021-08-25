PBM engages orphans in plantation campaign

Islamabad : Around 200 orphan children of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) Dar-ul-Ehsaas participated in the PM's plantation campaign for Clean and Green Pakistan by planting the 200 saplings in the grassy area adjacent to Faizabad Interchange.

They were accompanied by the Managing Director Pakistan (PBM), Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and the students of PBM Schools. Appreciating the children, Managing Director PBM said that it is the best time to motivate our children for contributing towards nature-friendly environment.

“The purpose of involving children in plantation campaign is to engage them in a national responsibility besides promoting love of nature as well as to enable them in turning Pakistan Green and environment friendly country”, he added.

Malik Zaheer Abbas further said the Prime Minister of Pakistan has taken this task as a challenge to protect our country from deforestation, extreme weather conditions, pollution, carbon emission, flooding and to overcome global warming; that also demands an animated contribution of the whole nation at large.

Talking about the participant children, the Managing told that PBM is running PBM’s 51 orphanages “Dar-ul-Ehsaas” in various districts of the country to accommodate the poor orphan children.