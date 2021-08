LAHORE: Two athletes from Pakistan will take part in Tokyo’s 2020 Paralympic Games.

Haider Ali and Anila Baig will represent Pakistan in the discus throw event. Anila will be seen in action on August 29 and Haider on September 3.

Haider hails from Gujranwala and is representing Pakistan in the Paralympic Games for the third time.

Anila is from Faisalabad. She qualified for the mega event after finishing fourth in the World Para Athletics Championship in 2019 in Dubai.