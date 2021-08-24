IHC directs PTA to seek policy on TikTok from cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed PTA to place the case pertaining to ban on TikTok before federal cabinet.The case came up for hearing before IHC bench, led by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, on Monday. PTA lawyer said talks are underway between PTA and TikTok and the ban will soon be lifted. The court directed the Deputy Attorney General (DAG) to seek views from federal cabinet about its policy on it.

The chief justice inquired from PTA counsel that was PTA wanted to take Pakistan 100-year back and if the matter runs this way then PTA chairman will be summoned in person. The court remarked, “We cannot shut technology. But PTA will have to remain ready to deal with the challenges of technology. PTA was asked to obtain policy from federal government. The court inquired from counsel for PTA is TikTok open or shut in the country.

PTA counsel said TikTok app is open through proxy. The CJ remarked, “Why PTA wants to cut off this country from the world. Why the ban is not being imposed on social media in other world. There the law are too stringent. When you don’t defeat technology then why are you doing so. Why the PTA has not obtained directives from federal cabinet with reference to policy on court’s orders.” The CJ inquired why TikTok is not closed in Dubai or European countries. PTA wants to give what message to the world, he said. PTA counsel said it was compulsion of authority that the court’s decisions be kept in view.

The court, while expressing displeasure over the PTA counsel, remarked, “Don’t blame the courts for your negligence.” The CJ inquired from Deputy Attorney General has federal government or federal cabinet given order to ban Tik Tok.

Deputy Attorney General said meeting was held with reference to policy but no such decision was taken. The CJ remarked, “There are no rules. PTA has imposed ban illegally. 99 percent people use TikTok through proxy then why ban has been imposed for one percent. The petitioner said there are no such rules under which the TikTok could be banned. The CJ remarked, “There is no understanding of PTA. If you want to close then close all the apps. You gave statement one percent people misuse TikTok.” The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 20.