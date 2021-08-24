Reshuffle likely in police

PESHAWAR: A reshuffle is expected in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in the coming days with the transfer of senior officers who have been performing duties at the current stations for long.

A source informed The News the transfers had been due for some time but were delayed due to Muharram. It was learnt that a number of districts, wings and regions are likely to get new officers to improve the performance of the force.

“There are a number of districts where the law and order situation needs to be improved. Some towns have witnessed terror incidents where new officers are likely to be posted to improve the situation in coming days,” said the source. The team in the capital city police is also likely to get new faces, added the source.