Najmuddin vows to rejuvenate PPP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party provincial president Najmuddin Khan on Monday dispelled the impression about the rift in the party and said he would rejuvenate the PPP at the grassroots.

Speaking at his maiden press conference after becoming the provincial president, he hoped the PPP would form the next government after winning the general election with the support of the people and workers.

On the occasion, he was flanked by KP PPP office-bearers and activists. Criticising Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, the former federal minister said the rulers could not translate the election promises into action.

He said the rulers were pursuing ill-conceived policies which had created a host of problems for the people, who were now fed up with the PTI government.Instead of honouring its commitments, the PTI rulers had taken U-turns and reneged on all its election pledges, he said.

He alleged that corruption was committed in the Billion Tree Tsunami, Malam Jabba and other projects, adding the rulers created the sugar and flour crisis, which he added led to a price-hike.

The PPP leader said no investigation was conducted to hold the corrupt accountable, adding that the rulers were trying to deceive the nation through hollow slogans. He recalled that the PPP had provided jobs to the people and solved their problems during its rule.

Najmuddin Khan demanded the holding of the joint session of the Parliament to discuss the situation unfolding in Afghanistan. Earlier, the activists accorded a warm welcome to Najmuddin Khan when he arrived in Peshawar.

They chanted slogans in favour of PPP and its leadership and vowed to strengthen the party by winning over the dissidents. Najmuddin Khan said workers were the real asset to the party. He thanked the PPP leadership for reposing confidence in him and vowed that he would spare no effort to come up to the expectations of the top leadership and party workers.