Punjab plans launch of Air Ambulance Service

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken another unprecedented step and decided to launch a Rescue Air Ambulance Service in the province.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered for finalising all matters to launch the Service as soon as possible and said that the start of the Air Ambulance would give a new identity to rescue services. Buzdar said Punjab would be the first province in the region which would launch Air Ambulance, adding that the launch of the service would extend the scope of rescue to remote areas as well. He termed the Air Ambulance a prime need of the time. He said every human life is precious and timely treatment is the right of every individual. He said the Punjab government had taken revolutionary steps to further improve the rescue services in Punjab which had been acknowledged at the international level as well.