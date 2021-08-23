Govt responsible for Mawach Goth bombing: Siraj

KARACHI: Over a week has passed since the grenade attack on a mini-truck on Independence Day that killed 13 members of an extended family. Hundreds of people and political personalities have visited Sherpao Colony in Landhi to offer their condolences and express their sympathies with the relatives of the victims.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq and the party’s Karachi leadership visited Sherpao Colony on Sunday to offer their condolences to Awami National Party (ANP) leader Farman Ali and JI leader Mairaj Muhammad Khan, who lost six women and seven children of their family in the terror attack that occurred in Mawach Goth on August 14.

The JI chief said that the attack on the innocent women and children on Independence Day was an attack on Pakistan and the August 14 celebrations.

He said that the JI would raise the issue in the parliament and hold protests to press the government and law enforcement agencies to bring the criminals involved in the Mawach Goth tragedy to justice.

“The incident must be investigated on a priority basis and the perpetrators brought to light. Sons and daughters of six months and 12 years were martyred,” said Haq.

“Maybe if the prime minister had considered these sons and daughters as his sons and daughters, he would have come here. But he does not consider them his own,” he lamented.

“A government that can’t establish peace has no right to be in power. If the government can’t ensure justice in such an incident, then it is responsible for it.”