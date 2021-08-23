Pervez Khattak says PTI launched record uplift work

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday ridiculed the Pakistan Democratic

Movement (PDM) for announcing to issue a whitepaper about the three-year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He made these remarks while addressing separate gatherings in various parts of the Nowshera district.

Pervez Khattak said the PTI government launched record development projects in the last three years and the projects would soon be completed.

He advised the opposition parties to shed prejudice and acknowledge the achievements of the government.

The defence minister said though holding protest demonstrations was the democratic right of the opposition, the government would not allow them to take the law into their hands.

Pervez Khattak said the government would complete its five-year term and hoped the PTI would

win the next general election with the support of the people. The opposition parties, he maintained, took turns to loot the national wealth.

The corrupt politicians stashed the black money in offshore bank accounts to escape accountability, he alleged.

He said Pakistan wanted the restoration of durable peace in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was in touch with the leaders of the Islamic states and other stakeholders to discuss the situation unfolding in Afghanistan.

“The establishment of a broad-based government in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan,” he said.