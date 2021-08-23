Azma rejects health dept’s report

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has rejected the recent report of Punjab Health Department and termed it the jugglery of figures.

In a statement issued here Sunday, Azma said that people were not getting free medicines in government hospitals. She further said that not a single new hospital had been built in Punjab during the last three years whereas the promise to build nine hospitals was reiterated in every budget. Azma claimed that in Punjab, medicines for cancer patients and anti-rabies were unavailable in public sector hospitals.