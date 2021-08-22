Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 66 detained so far in TikToker assault case

LAHORE: Lahore police have so far arrested 66 persons allegedly involved in assault on Tiktoker Aysha Akram at Greater Iqbal Park on August 14.

Police conducted raids at 26 different places during the last 24 hours and arrested 36 suspects. Forty out of 66 accused have been sent to jail on judicial remand after the identification parade while the remaining 26 will be produced in the court for an identity parade.

The CIA Kotwali police also detained an 80-year-old man for interrogation in connection with the assault. ASI Khalid Mahmood, who detained the elderly man for interrogation, was later suspended and a show-cause notice was issued to the in-charge investigation. The old man was released and further departmental and legal action would be taken against the ASI after an inquiry. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani said all evidence, photos, videos and other means including geo-fencing were being utilised for the arrest of the accused. He said those harassing or assaulting women did not deserve any leniency, and the police teams were making every effort to arrest all culprits at the earliest. He said prevention of crimes against women and children was top priority of the Punjab Police. He said clear instructions had been issued to the police teams to punish the sexual predators involved in such crimes. He promised that the investigation into the Minar-e-Pakistan incident would be brought to a logical conclusion and no effort would be spared to provide justice to the victim.

Meanwhile, another video of violence against a girl in a park in Mirpur district of Azad Kashmir went viral. The video was uploaded on TikTok by Hasnain, a resident of Mirpur, Azad Kashmir. The SP, CRO traced Hasnain's number and contacted him to find out details of the video. During the conversation, Hasnain confirmed that the said video belonged to Jhiri Kis Family Park, Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, where a quarrel took place between two families, who had come to the park on August 14 at 6 pm. He said he made a video and uploaded it, but deleted it later on. However, the video continued to run on the social media pages and went viral in a few days and people continued to spread it without getting its details.

After the Minar-e-Pakistan incident, most of the social media users started attributing it to Iqbal Park, which is completely wrong and contrary to the facts. Azad Kashmir police were taking legal action in that regard.