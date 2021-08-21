Five killed as relatives clash in Swabi

SWABI: Five persons, including four of a family, were killed in a firing incident at Tordher village in Chota Lahor tehsil in the district, police said on Friday.

They said that a clash took place when the two neighbours, who were said to be close relatives, exchanged harsh words over a petty issue at Sahara Lara in Tordher village.

Station House Officer Tordher Police Station Altaf Khan said the two families had tense relations, which led to an armed clash, leaving five people dead.

The slain persons were identified as Atif Khan, his brother Munsif Khan, Umair Khan, the son of Munsif, and their nephew Abdul Hafeez while Basit Khan and Inamullah Khan of the same family were injured.

One Fawad Khan was killed and his brother Awal Sher was injured from the other side.

The injured were taken to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shahmasoor in Swabi and Qazi Hussain Ahmad Hospital in Nowshera. The five bodies were sent to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Chota Lahor for autopsy.

The SHO said the police collected evidence from the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

The police registered separate cases on the complaints of the two injured Inamullah and Awal Sher.