GM Syed’s elder son dies of corona

SUKKUR: The elder son of nationalist leader Ghulam Murtaza Syed (G.M Syed) Syed Ameer Haider Shah passed away at the age of 89 due to coronavirus. Shah was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi and breathed his last at 1.30am, his spokesman said. His funeral prayers were offered on Friday in his native village San.

The role of Ameer Haider Shah remained prominent in Sindh politics. Born in 1933, he started his political career in 1961 as chairman Union council San while in 1965, under General Ayub Khan's government, he was elected MNA from Dadu constituency. Ameer was also elected as an independent candidate in the Sindh Provincial Assembly during Nawaz Sharif’s first term.