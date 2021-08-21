Taliban takeover, a victory of Pakistan: Indian analyst

ISLAMABAD: Terming the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan a victory of Pakistan, Indian defence analyst Colonel (retd) Danvir Singh has warned that Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran and Central Asian Republics are engaged in forming a geo-economic alliance after ousting the United States from the region, and India has also been expelled from the area.

The retired colonel of the Indian Army, in his social media talk, eulogised the scheme of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and spelled out the methods, followed by it and claimed that combat, logistic and intelligence operations have made the success of Taliban possible. He didn’t provide any evidence for his claims. He termed the decision of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for revival of ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) a strategic move since Pakistan Army knew that it would have to concentrate on Afghanistan.

For that it opted to offer truce to India. He also referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s desire to import sugar and cotton from India, but later making a U-turn, decided contrary to it, although the army chief wanted to normalise ties with New Delhi. He referred to a statement made by General Bajwa for placing the past behind. Colonel Danvir Singh said that India had also distanced itself from Iran due to its partnership with the United States, as India was not buying Iran’s oil, which was previously available to it on cheaper rate.

China is purchasing Iran’s oil and their bonds have been strengthened further. India also failed in developing Chahbhar corridor through port, which could be alternative of CPEC. He castigated Indian policymakers and said that they have virtually failed in comprehending the situation while Pakistan, despite consecutive setbacks, had drawn up successful planning and outsmarted India. Colonel Danvir alleged that the ISI had bribed generals, governors and warlords of Afghanistan and bought their loyalties that resulted in rapid advance of the Taliban.