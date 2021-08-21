Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Punjab CM suspends two police officials

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Usman Haider and Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Jameel of Badami Bagh police station of Lahore in connection with Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

According to Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Buzdar chaired a meeting on law and order situation with particular reference to Minar-e-Pakistan incident, wherein it was decided to make Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Sajid Kiyani as Officer on Special Duty, while Senior Superintendent of Police Nadeem Abbas and Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Hassan Jahangir were asked to report to the Central Police Office.

Buzdar also suspended project director and deputy director of Greater Iqbal Park, saying a letter will be dispatched to the federal government for taking action in this regard.

The meeting participants also deliberated upon the developments regarding the murder of MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother. They expressed concerns over mistreatment of a woman at Greater Iqbal Park and other incidents in the provincial metropolis in the past few days.

The chief minister expressed displeasure over the late response from the police officials concerned and negligence in duty during these incidents.

DSP and SHO Lorry Adda police station were also suspended over late response and negligence in duty.