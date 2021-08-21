Governor Chaudhry Sarwar says PM committed to making Pakistan a welfare state

LAHORE:Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor’s House Lahore on Friday.

During the meeting, political and administrative matters were discussed. The Punjab governor appreciated the efforts of Haleem Adil Sheikh for raising voice for solving the problems of people of Sindh at various forums, including Sindh Assembly.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to transforming Pakistan into a true welfare state. He said that the government was stable and the opposition’s wish for mid-term elections would not fulfil, adding that the public support was with the government’s narrative, not with the opposition’s. He said that for the very first time, the government was taking practical steps for the development and prosperity of the country.

The governor said that under the umbrella of Ehsaas “Koi bhooka na soye” was a historic initiative of the government. He said that provision of basic facilities, including health and education, to the people was the top most priority of the government for which all available resources were being utilised, adding that the credit for getting the country out of the economic crisis also went to the current government. Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the political story of the opposition was over. He said, “We are exposing the PPP's corruption, loot and plunder in Sindh.” He said solution to the problems of the people of Sindh was the top priority of the federal government.

Minister orders to make 15 more efficient Service: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has directed the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) to make Emergency Service 15 more efficient and repair the faulty security cameras installed in Lahore without any delay.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House under his chairmanship on Friday. The meeting was convened on the direction of the Chief Minister to review the issues of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA). Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PSCA Kamran Khan gave a briefing on the performance and issues of the authority. Raja Basharat said that steps should be taken to activate the inactive e-challan sites in the city.