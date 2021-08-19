Security for Ashura: Cellphone service remains partially suspended in KP

PESHAWAR: Cellular phone service remained partially suspended in many districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of security measures for the last two days of the Ashura Muharram.

The police authorities had requested the authorities concerned to suspend cellular phone service in areas falling in the vicinity of the Ashura processions and Muharram gatherings.

The processions of 9th Muharram passed peacefully in the provincial capital and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight security on Wednesday.

Apart from the cellular phone signals, the trade centres remained closed.

The cellphone signals to remain suspended today (Thursday) as well.

Around 10,000 cops assisted by Frontier Constabulary, army and other departments were deployed for security in the provincial capital during the last two days of Muharram.

Teams of the bomb disposal unit, lady cops, sniffer dogs and other units remained alert throughout the Ashura Muharam.

The inner city remained closed since 7th Muharram as part of security arrangements due to threats.

In the provincial capital, the main procession in connection with the 9th Muharram was taken out from the Hussainia Hall Imambargah on the Saddar Road.

The procession went through different routes and returned to the same point. The mourners assembled at the Hussainia Hall while holding alams and beating chests.

The participants were allowed to enter the imambargah after body search and going through the walkthrough gates as part of the security arrangements.

The mourning procession passed through the traditional route where Sabeels (water and sharbat distribution points) were set up at different places.

A couple of processions were also carried out from Peshawar city. All the processions were provided foolproof security. The routes of the processions were also monitored through drone cameras and closed-circuit television cameras.

Teams of the Rescue 1122 were also deployed at the routes of the processions to provide emergency treatment to the mourners.

Most of the bazaars in the city area as well as Saddar Road and adjacent areas were closed and roads blocked.

The cops across KP were directed to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing the duty in the wake of recent threats and some attacks on the policemen.

The chief secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari, Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan and other officials visited various parts of the provincial capital to inspect the security arrangements for Muharram.

They directed the police officials to remain alert and ensure foolproof security to the processions and mahafil.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other senior officials inaugurated the command and control centre of the capital city Police.