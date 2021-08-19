Pakistan opens special visas on arrival for foreign diplomats

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has offered a special transit visa to foreign diplomats and high officials on their arrival at Islamabad, the interior minister said, as the exodus of foreigners out of Kabul continued.

Addressing a press conference at the ministry on Wednesday, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said the government had decided to keep open all Pakistani airports around-the-clock for foreign diplomats, journalists, and high officials of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank — or other bodies — who were coming from Kabul.

The immigration department, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other staff were available at airports to facilitate them, he said.

Rejecting the false propaganda of Indian media regarding the situation on the Torkham and Chaman borders, he clarified that there were no Afghan immigrants present over there.

“The situation on these two borders reportedly remains peaceful. The route is clear for trade and transit,” he maintained. Rashid, however, said the personnel of civil armed forces, law enforcement agencies and government officials were on high alert. “Everything is under control on the borders.”

Since mid-August, he said at least 900 diplomats and other embassies’ staff had been evacuated from Afghanistan. Similarly, three buses carrying Pakistani nationals returned to the country via the Torkham Border after Ghani’s government fell, he added.

“A total of 613 Pakistani nationals have arrived so far,” he said, adding that around 100-120 Pakistani nationals were still stranded in Afghanistan and they would be evacuated in the next few days.”

Separately, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Qureshi underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.

In this perspective, Pakistan had assiduously supported the Afghan peace process, a Foreign Office statement said. Pakistan and China, as part of Troika Plus, had made valuable contribution to these efforts.

Qureshi said in the given situation, it was extremely important to ensure safety and security as well as protection of rights of the Afghan people. He stressed that an inclusive political settlement was essential, for which all Afghans should work together.

Qureshi said it was equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people. He emphasised that the international community must also has sustained economic engagement with Afghanistan.

He apprised Wang of Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organisations, media and others from Afghanistan. Qureshi said Pakistan and China were “iron brothers” and strategic partners.