Karbala reminds of innumerable sacrifices: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions wrote a new history by sacrificing their lives for a noble purpose while the incident of Karbala reminds us of the invaluable sacrifices. In a message on Youm-e-Ashura here, the chief minister said the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala were worth following for us.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions did not surrender before the falsehood and sacrificed their lives. This was not an incident of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) but a part of the blessed life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), he said. The martyrs live in the annals of history but the legacy of the falsehood does not survive, he continued. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions had given a strong message of not surrendering before the falsehood by sacrificing their lives and this incident had enlivened the golden principles of Islam forever. There is a growing need to follow the golden principles of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the nation should thwart the enemy’s designs through unity, he emphasised.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed for the supremacy of Islam and humanity and taught the whole world to raise the voice of truth through strong character and action. His struggle was an enduring message to firmly stand against oppression and “We all should re-emphasise our commitment today to follow the golden principles of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in our lives,” he concluded.

The chief minister said that all possible measures have been put in place to maintain peace and interfaith harmony in the province of Youm-e-Ashura (today). In a media statement issued here, he said that he had directed all the authorities concerned to maintain a four-tier security for Muharram processions and Majalis, adding that Cabinet Committee on Law and Order would continue with regular monitoring of the devised security plan, and the police and other staff would remain present in their places of duties until the end of Majalis and mourning processions. Provision of quality food to police officials and other duty staff would be ensured, he mentioned.

DATA GANJ BAKHSH: The chief minister on Wednesday performed the annually-held ceremony of Ghusl of shrine of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman (RA), popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh with rosewater. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Mian AslamIqbal, Ajmal Cheema, Sardar Asif Nakai, Parliamentary Secretary (Auqaf) Taimur Lali, MPA Nazir Chohan, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Auqaf, commissioner, DC Lahore and others were also present.

The chief minister laid the floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Data Ganj Bakhsh. He prayed for solidarity, prosperity and stability of the country. He also prayed for the freedom of oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and other Muslim saints promoted message of peace, harmony, justice and social equality in the sub-continent.

STUDENTS TEACHERS: A delegation of students and teachers of Government Girls Higher Secondary School and Government City Girls High School Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan, visited the Chief Minister’s Office during a study tour of Lahore.

The students were shown documentaries about socio-cultural and government affairs along with a visit to different sections.

The chief minister welcomed the students and announced inviting regularly the students of government schools on study trips along with a visit to his office for rendezvous with the CM. The students of underdeveloped areas’ government schools will be given preference in this regard, he said.

“I am happy to meet with the students who are like my daughters and entertaining them is an honour,” the CM maintained and asked them to work hard to excel in life.The promotion of education was the key agenda of the government, he reiterated.

The CM said a university will be started early in Taunsa along with the completion of the Fort Munro cadet college project.Meanwhile, the recruitment rules were being relaxed to overcome the shortage of teachers in Taunsa and other backward areas, he revealed.

Underdeveloped areas’ people will be given preference, he said.Meanwhile, facilities like roads and parks were being improved in Taunsa to enhance the quality of life, he added.

Provincial Minister Murad Raas said the students of government schools were not less than anybody in intellect and abilities adding that the standard of government schools was being improved.The students said the welcome given to them was unprecedented.