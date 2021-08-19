Betrayed and abandoned

An American newspaper chose the following three words to announce what we call a terrifying reality for many Afghans – especially young women – “Afghanistan government collapses”. It is true that America’s departure was imminent and even necessary. However, the way it was executed was less than ideal. The US failed to understand ground realities and local dynamics. It misunderstood the relationship of the Afghans with the Taliban. Many Afghans did not trust the Afghan government and its security forces, which were perceived as marred with corruption and a lack of will to act in the interest of the people. On the other hand, many Afghans considered the Taliban as ‘honest’ and legitimate. The question of legitimacy should not have been underestimated by the US. A government or an army that is not legitimate in the eyes of the people is bound to fail. The US should have anticipated it and negotiated accordingly. Also, the question of legitimacy will also arise for the new occupants. They will need legitimacy in the eyes of the world to survive. That will be our chance to not legitimise any violation of human rights. The world needs to play its part to give hope to an entire generation of Afghans, especially women, who grew up looking forward to a world of possibilities. Suddenly, their dreams are on the verge of being shattered, and once again, they find themselves abandoned and isolated, alone with their fears and miseries.

Mariam Khan

Lahore