Boy commits suicide; body recovered

SUKKUR: A youth committed suicide over a domestic issue in Qambar-Shahdadkot, a man was shot dead by some unidentified motorcyclists in Nawabshah while a body was recovered from a canal.

Reports said a boy, identified as Imran Choulyani, committed suicide over a domestic issue in village Khalil Choulyani near Warrah, district Qambar-Shahdadkot. In another incident, some unidentified motorcyclists shot dead the watchman of a private housing society at Sanghar-Nawabshah Road and managed to escape. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man has been recovered from Gunj Canal near Jhok Sharif in district Sajawal.