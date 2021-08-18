Kashif win handgun competition

KARACHI: Kashif Hussain took the first position in the handgun competition organised by Karachi Rifle and Gun Club the other day.

Kashif scored 105 points for the first position while Shariq Majeed and Saukat Ali scored 99 and 84 points for second and third positions, respectively.

Hockey Olympian Qamar Ibrahim at the prize distribution ceremony lauded the efforts of the club for promoting shooting.

“By arranging such tournaments, the KRGS is providing a platform to the young players to showcase their talent,” said Qamar.

KRGS Secretary Kashif Ali stated that the objective of arranging such events was to encourage the youth to take up shooting as a regular activity.