Saudi Chief of General Staff calls on PM, COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Rowailly called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa separately on Monday.

Reaffirming the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday underscored Pakistan’s commitment and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

He observed this during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Rowailly, who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The prime minister expressed Pakistan's support for resolving the conflict in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy, and appreciated Saudi efforts in this regard.

The premier welcomed the delegation and conveyed his warm regards to His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He added that the people of Pakistan always accorded special reverence to the Saudi leadership.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on a range of important issues of common interest. The prime minister underlined the importance attached by Pakistan to further deepening and broadening mutual cooperation and strengthening people-to-people linkages with the Kingdom.

He hoped that the recently established Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) would play a catalytic role in fostering enhanced bilateral cooperation in all fields. The premier expressed satisfaction at the robust defence relationship between the two countries, and hoped that bilateral defence cooperation would grow further in the years ahead.

General Al-Rowailly acknowledged the excellent collaboration and appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan's armed forces. During the meeting, the latest situation in Yemen was also discussed. The prime minister expressed Pakistan's support for resolving the conflict in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy, and appreciated Saudi efforts in this regard.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. Regular and high level exchange of visits is a reflection of excellent relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, a high level military delegation led by Chief of General Staff (CGS) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Rowailly called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Monday.

During the meeting, geo-strategic environment, security situation in Afghanistan and matters of mutual interest were discussed including bilateral defence cooperation and Training Exchange Programme, the ISPR in a statement said.

In view of the evolving regional security situation, Saudi CGS expressed full support for Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region. The dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s achievements in war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability.

The Saudi CGS thanked Pakistan Army for its sustained assistance in training of Saudi Armed Forces and expressed his desire to enhance bilateral defence collaboration. Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Rowailly laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.