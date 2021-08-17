UoP library to have Iran Corner

PESHAWAR: Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees said on Monday that an Iran Corner would be set up in Central Library of the varsity.

This he said during a visit by Iranian Cultural Centre Director-General Mehran Sikandryan to the UoP campus on Monday. The Iranian diplomat said that they were thankful to the UoP for having started a separate department for the Persian language.

He said that lessons on Pakistani figures such as Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Abdul Rahman Baba were part of syllabi taught at the Iranian universities. The diplomat added that corners in the name of Peshawar University would also be set up at various universities in Iran. Dr Muhammad Idrees said that collaboration in education and culture spheres could boost brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.