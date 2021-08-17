PM to strengthen party in Sindh: Arbab Ghulam Rahim

SUKKUR: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs said on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan is strengthening the PTI in Sindh and introducing new reforms in the country.

Speaking to media persons after meeting GDA MPA Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar in Ghotki, the SAPM said the prime minister has been strengthening the PTI in Sindh and trying to bring new reforms in the country.

Talking about political alliance, he said the PPP itself at various occasions made alliances with different parties, adding an anti-PPP alliance in Sindh was in the making to defeat the ruling elite in the forthcoming general elections as well as in the local bodies elections.

He said the Sindh government was responsible for the shortage of irrigation water and also accused its ministers and local leaders of stealing water, allocated for the poor farmers. He said the prime minister has tasked him to strengthen the party in Sindh, saying Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar is a leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), the coalition partner of the PTI. He said the PPP has been passing through internal crises and soon it will split into different factions.