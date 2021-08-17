Kabul situation: PPP CEC concerned over implications for women, youth

ISLAMABAD: The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Monday expressed concerns at the situation in Afghanistan and its implications for women, men and youth of the neighbouring country.

The committee reiterated its support for a democratic, inclusive, pluralistic Afghanistan, where all citizens are free to realise their full potential in society. The meeting was jointly chaired by former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House, Karachi. The meeting continued for about five hours and deliberated to formulate the party future policy on Afghanistan and its implications in Pakistan. According to a source attending the meeting, the party decided to continue its existing policy of supporting an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution. It said if a coalition government is constituted in Afghanistan, it should comprise of all stakeholders. It was decided that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would announce party’s policy on Afghanistan in a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday (today).