Hamas congratulates Taliban on ‘courageous leadership’

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, congratulated the Taliban on Monday for their "victory" in returning to power in Afghanistan.

Hamas said in a statement that it "congratulates the Taliban movement and its courageous leadership on this victory, which was the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years".

The Taliban, a hardline Muslim movement, ended two decades of American and allied military presence on Sunday, as its freedom fighters patrolled the streets of Kabul and settled into the presidential palace.