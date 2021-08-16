Three dead in Gujranwala accidents

GUJRANWALA: Three persons died in separate road accidents here on Sunday.

Reportedly, a dumper collided with a motorcycle near Ugo Chak Hafizabad Road, killing the motorcyclist man and a woman on the spot. In another incident, the mother of Muhammad Ahsan was crossing the GT Road when a speeding car ran over her. The injured woman was being shifted to a hospital when she died.

YOUTH DROWNS: A youth drowned in a river while capturing a selfie at Khanki Head. Usman of Wazirabad was trying to take a selfie near the river when he slipped and fell in the river and drowned.

MAN MURDERED BY WIFE, PARAMOUR: A man was strangled by his wife and her paramour at Wazirabad on Sunday.

Usman of Jorra contracted marriage with Aman Bibi about three years ago. In the meantime, the woman allegedly developed illicit relations with accused Saqib. On the day of the incident, both accused allegedly strangled Usman. Police have arrested both the accused and started investigation.