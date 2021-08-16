Governor links uplift to gender equality

LAHORE : Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the goal of women's empowerment and gender equality is still a long way off but Pakistan's commitment and initiatives in this regard are very clear.

The governor was addressing the Fatima Jinnah National Pride Awards Ceremony organised by 101 Incredible Women CEOs and talking to the media at Governor’s House here on Sunday.

If we continue to strive together, we will achieve goal of women's empowerment and gender equality. Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and other women had worked on the frontline during the freedom struggle, and we as a nation salute these women for their incredible contributions, Sarwar said. He conferred awards on women who rendered outstanding services in various fields.

The governor said development of any country is impossible without women’s participation.

“Despite the social and economic difficulties we face, the number of women in key leadership positions in Pakistan has gradually increased. Our country had a woman Prime Minister, the youngest Nobel Prize winning woman is from Pakistan.

Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of the governor, said that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistani women.

“Women of our country are making strides on various fronts and sectors, all we need to empower them and provide them with a safe and secure environment so that they can pursue their aspirations with no fear. Sarwar Foundation is empowering the underprivileged women through HunarGahs (skills training centres). Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal said that empowerment of women will make Pakistan stronger, therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to provide women with their basic rights as well as to ensure the protection of their lives and property and to award strict punishments in cases of violence against women so that women can fully utilise their potential and contribute towards country’s development, she said.