MNA raises Swat robbery case in NA

MINGORA: Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Dr Haider Ali Khan on Saturday filed a privilege motion in the National Assembly and asked the speaker to summon district police officer (DPO) Swat Dilawar Khan Bangash to explain why he failed to arrest culprits of Madyan robbery incident and falsely charged students in the case.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has sent the motion to privilege committee. In the privilege motion, MNA Dr Haider Ali Khan explained that due to the repeated robbery incidents, the image of Swat valley was at stake, and the incidents were discussed in the national media of the country.

Dr Haider has also sought from the DPO Dilawar Khan Bangash to explain why innocent students were falsely charged in the robbery case, instead of the real culprits.

Talking to this scribe, Dr Haider stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were working hard for the promotion of tourism in scenic valleys including Swat, and to provide maximum employment to the youths.